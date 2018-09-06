Rockford Girls Swim & Dive off to fast start

Rockford Girls Swim & Dive team returned to the pool Tuesday night, August 28th for the start of their fall season. Though Mother Nature provided quite the light show outside during Tuesday’s rain, the excitement was definitely focused on the pool deck as RHS took on the Ann Arbor Skyline.

Ann Arbor teams are traditionally very fast in the pool, so the Lady Rams knew the competition was going to be tough. The meet started with a Rockford win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay – with the team of S Kraus, Folcik, M Kraus, and Beers. The team continued this momentum into the 200 Yard freestyle with a 1 – 2 finish by A Lund and R Gamm respectively. Rams Junior M Folcik won the 200 IM and senior M Kraus touched out Skyline by 1 tenth of a second to take first in the 50 Free.

Rockford continued its domination of the meet with a win by Jendritz in the 1 Mtr Diving. The Rams swept the 100 fly with 1 – 2 – 3 finishes by Gamm, Lund and S Foster respectively. As the weather heated up outside, the pool competition matched pace – with Rockford taking the 500 Freestyle (Folcik), and the 200 Freestyle Relay (Gamm, Folcik, Lund, M Kraus). S Foster took 2nd in the 100 Backstroke, followed by a Ram 1 -2 win in the 100 Breaststroke by S Kraus and Geers.

The final event of the evening was the 400 Freestyle Relay. As the swimmers prepared for the start, the overhead lights in the natatorium went out. Under the glow of the pool lights (and deck, office, and scoreboard too!), Rockford swam to a meet victory. An awesome way to end the meet, the teams decided to complete the relay in the glow of the evening pool lights – leading to a fun and relaxed conclusion to a fantastic opening season meet. Rams won 112 to 74.

After Tuesday’s excitement, the Girls team was back in the pool for a meet against Forest Hills Central Thursday the 30th. The sun was shining, all the lights were working, and Rockford was again out to maintain their dominance in the pool.

With a solid win in the opening 200 Medley Relay (Gamm, Newland, Kraus, and Lund), this set the pattern for the meet, with Rockford winning every event. Folcik and S Kraus went 1 – 2 in the 200 Freestyle, followed by M Kraus and Geers doing the same thing in the 200 IM, and Lund and Beers repeating in the 50 freestyle. Jendritz, Laufersky, and Axtman went 1 – 2 – 3 in the 1 meter diving, giving Rockford a solid lead at the half way point of the meet. M Kraus won the 100 Fly, followed by Gamm winning the 100 Free. Lund and S Kraus finished first and second in the 500 free. The Lady Rams then dominated the end of the meet with wins in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Geers, S Kraus, Beers, Folcik), 100 Breaststroke (Folcik), and the 400 Freestyle relay. Rockford won the meet 118 – 68.

Reflecting on the dual wins in the first week of competition, head coach Sara Tow remarked, “I’m thrilled with how the team is performing at this early stage, especially after a few weeks of challenging practices. We have a lot of talent and I look forward to seeing who steps up in unexpected ways as we progress through the season”. Next up for the swim & dive team is West Michigan Relays September 8th. Go Rams!