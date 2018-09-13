Community is invited to dedication of Michael F. Young Memorial

Residents and visitors have watched crews working busily through scorching weather and storms alike to transform the north end of Garden Club Park. Over the past few months, the Michael F. Young Memorial has slowly taken shape.

All of the hard work will culminate in the dedication ceremony taking place on Saturday, September 29, 2018. In addition to the memorial, the nearby area bordering the Rogue River will be christened the Michael F. Young Riverfront. The memorial itself consists of a garden area and fountain with a dedicational plaque remembering Young.

Young served the community as Rockford City Manager for over twenty years before his untimely passing two years ago. Due to his passion to make the Rogue River the heart of downtown Rockford, including the establishment of the Rogue River Trail Boardwalk, it was decided that the riverfront and nearby memorial would be the most faithful way to honor his memory.

The public is invited to attend the dedication on September 29 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place in Garden Club Park, at the new memorial, during the Rockford Harvest Festival.