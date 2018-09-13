Rams Mens Soccer continues winning ways

After dropping a conference game last week to rival East Kentwood 2-1, the Rams Men’s Soccer team got back to their winning ways with two hard fought wins. Jack Hansen and the stingy Rams defense added two more clean sheets to what is amounting to great defensive season. On Thursday the Rams defeated a feisty Fruitport squad 2-0. The game winning goal was scored by the Rams lone sophomore Lance Boltman. Adam Goushaw continued his team leaded scoring by adding an insurance goal late in the game. This past Tuesday the Rams traveled to Hudsonville for a conference battle with the Eagles. After the Hudsonville goalkeeper misjudged a free kick from Senior Trevor Durfee, Aaron Carr scored on a diving header to put the Rams on top for good. Once again the Rams defense was like a brick wall despite a very physical Hudsonville offense. Savion Young and Schuyler Norton anchored the middle with Max Dalton and Aiden Corpe running down any outside threats. Jacob Radamacher and Sam Riggs slowed the attack at midfield for much of the first half. Ben Joseff came off the bench to play both offense and defense for the Rams late in the first and second halves.

After the game head coach said “We want to learn to work harder than we ever thought we could, and we want to learn to love each other at a team. I see the team growing and I’m proud of them but we’re not there yet. Every single practice and game we have to get better if we want to accomplish our goals. We have a long way to go yet,”.

The Rams sit at 6-2-1 at the halfway point of the season with 5 shutouts. Trevor Durfee scored the lone goal in the Rams loss to East Kentwood.

The Rams host West Ottawa on 9/11, Grandville on 9/13 and Caledonia 9/18. The Caledonia is the annual youth night and all fans are encouraged to wear black. Any youth players wearing a soccer jersey will be admitted for free.

On September 27th the team will be celebrating senior night during their home game against West Ottawa. All seniors will get in for free with school ID. The RAM Mascot will be there as well as the Rockford Dance team. Kickoff for that game will be at 7:15pm.