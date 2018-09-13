Rams tennis Co-Champs at Forest Hills Eastern Invite

The Rams boy’s tennis team continues to build momentum heading into conference matches. After splitting matches with East Lansing and East Grand Rapids before the holiday weekend, the Rams used a good week of practice to get ready for the Forest Hills Eastern Invitational on Saturday September 8th. In addition to Forest Hills Eastern, the Rams competed against Haslett and Saint Clair. The Rams won flight championships at 3rd singles (Will Lewis) and 5th doubles (Thomas Nelson and Reese Kent). The Rams finished runner up in all of the other flights finishing with 17 points. The host Hawks also finished with 17 points to share the title with the Rams. Picking up key wins over the Hawks were TJ Maskell (1st singles), Will Van Eck (2nd singles), Will Lewis (3rd singles), Nate Boer and Caleb Werdon (2nd doubles), and Thomas Nelson and Reese Kent (5th doubles).