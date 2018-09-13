Rockford Rams Girls Swim and Dive take second at West Michigan Relays

The Rockford Rams Girls Swimming and Diving Team headed to Jenison September 7th and 8th to compete in the annual West Michigan Relays. 14 teams participate in the event, across all conferences, in only relay events. Each team is permitted an A and B relay, with only the top 8 relays to score.

Rockford’s Divers took to the boards Friday night and placed 2nd. The Ram team of [Jendritz, Laufersky, Clauser] scored 331.45 points – placing 2nd to East Grand Rapids. This set the tone for the entire meet – with Rockford and EGR battling it out to the end. The swimming competition started Saturday morning with a Ram win in the 400 Medley Relay.

The team of Gamm, Folcik, Kraus, & Lund blew the competition away by three quarters of a length of the pool, earning Rockford their first gold medal of the meet. The 200 Breaststroke relay was next. Rockford had both A & B relays in the final heat for this event – showcasing the depth and talent the Rams have in this stroke.

The B team of Davis, Bargwell, Sampson, and M Foster placed 8th in the heat, in a highly competitive field of the region’s top breaststrokers. The Ram’s A relay of Newland, Geers, S Kraus, and Folcik, took control of the event at the start and never looked back. Rockford had a ½ pool lead by the 4th leg of the relay, winning the event and smashing the old meet record by over a second. The 500 Yard Freestyle Relay followed with a solid 10th place finish for the Rams with the team of S Foster, Harmsen, Glover and Kinstle. Rockford again took the gold medal in the 4 X 100IM relay – with a ½ pool lead – in the team of Gamm, Geers, S Kraus and Folcik.

At the half way point in the meet, Rockford and East Grand Rapids were pretty much tied with neither team having a clear lead. Starting the second half of the meet, Rockford’s B relay of Sampson, Morin, M Foster and Guy, gave the competition a good taste of “Ram tough” in the early heat of the 200 Butterfly Relay. Following this great swim, the Rockford A relay of Gamm, Beers, Lund and M Kraus smashed the meet record and won the event. The 800 Freestyle relay showcased Rockford’s young distance talent. The relay of Harmsen, Glover, Ten Eyck, and Kinstle placed an exciting 7th place in a down to the wall finish.

The Rams B team of Morin, Hastings, Schuchardt and Morrison finished fast in their heat of the 200 Backstroke relay – followed by a 6th place finish by the Ram A team of S Foster, Glover, Boss and Tow. In the 400 Freestyle relay, Rockford’s B team of Davis, Tow, Sampson and Newland touched out Jenison at the wall in the preliminary heat.

Rockford’s A team of Harmsen, Bargwell, TenEyck and Kinstle then placed 6th, keeping the Rams in the hunt for top score. The 200 Medley Relay was next, with an awesome finish by the B team of Morrison, Davis, Newland and Bargwell, pulling ahead in the last yards of the race. This fired up the Ram A team of Tow, Geers, Beers and S Foster – who swam to an amazing 3rd place finish by passing 2 teams in the final 10 yards of the race.

The final event of the meet was the 200 Freestyle Relay. Rockford’s B team of Hastings, Schuchardt, Guy and Morrison placed a well-deserved 3rd in their heat – warming up the crowd for what was coming next. The Lady Rams did not disappoint – and the A team of Beers, S Kraus, Lund, and M Kraus, took the gold by touching out tough Holland High School and East Grand Rapids teams. Rockford took second for the meet, with 5 first place finishes, 2 meet records, and a very large number of incredible swims.

Coach Tow remarked afterwards “This is always a fun and competitive meet and it gave us another opportunity to learn and grow as a team. I couldn’t be more proud of how the team performed.” Rockford will next meet Catholic Central on Thursday 13 Sep – Go Rams!