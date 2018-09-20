Continued success for the Rockford Men’s Soccer Team

The Rockford Men’s Soccer team continued to build on what is shaping up to be a very successful season by beating conference foes West Ottawa and Grandville this past week and raising their conference record to 4-1 in second place behind the conference leading Caledonia Fighting Scots who are undefeated at 5-0. The two teams play each other on September 18th in Rockford on the teams annual youth night.

Sayvion Young and Schuyler Norton continue to anchor one of the top defenses in the area, with junior goalkeeper Jack Hanson improving to 8-1 on the season with 6 shutouts. Against West Ottawa the two teams played a physical game for much of the contest until Trevor Durfee connected for the first goal.

After West Ottawa tied the game Senior captain Aaron Carr score on a direct kick from about 25 yards out kicking around the wall and inside the left post to put the Rams in front. The Rams defense locked down the rest of the game with Max Dalton and Ian Johnson knocking a number of balls away from the West Ottawa attackers.

Senior Aiden Corpe chased down a number of West Ottawa attackers through out the game. Senior Matt Brower stopped any West Ottawa Players from penetrating the defensive line for most of the game.

On Thursday the Grandville Bulldogs came to town with new Head coach Matt Roberts. After a closely contested first ten minutes the Rams broke the deadlock with goals from Aaron Carr and Kyle Switzer. Eight minutes into the second half senior Sam Riggs got the ball at midfield and put on a dribbling clinic beating five Grandville defenders before threading a pass to Sebastian “Seabass” Green who had the easy tap in for the Rams third goal. Switzer added a second goal and had a number of chances for the hat trick. Juniors Dominic Meinke and Adam Goushaw rounded out the scoring for the Rams. Nick Weber logged major minutes in the second half and put constant pressure on the West Ottawa defenders while Senior Ben Joseff continued to make a difference with his physical play. The only underclassman on the team Lance Bultman continued to impress with his solid defensive presence and quick counter attacking passing. Junior Jack Wildes was also solid as he continues to play more minutes for the Rams following an early season injury. Junior Jacob Rademacher played a physical game on the outside and forced a number of turnovers.

On Thursday September 27th the Rams celebrate senior night at Rams Stadium against the Hudsonville Eagles. All seniors will get free admission to the game.