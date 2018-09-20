Dancers to perform Downtown Grand Rapids this Thursday

This Thursday, September 20th, Dancers from Dance Dimensions will be doing two award-winning performances on Maranda’s Where You Live, LIVE at 4pm. The show is about ‘The Art of Movement’. Performance will be at Rosa Parks Circle in front of the Media Arts Center.
Toni Dhaseleer and Kyle Molter are the choreographers.
Dancers performing include:
Sophia Imhoff-Rockford Middle School Dance Team
Gabby Johnson-Rockford Middle School Dance Team
Teagan Padilla-Rockford Middle School Dance Team
Emerson Douma
Sophia Davis
Alayna Cook-Rockford Middle School Dance Team
Brookelynn Wehrle
Marissa Bertocchini
Kaylin Scheuneman
Izzy Payne
Maddie Musgraves
Maddie Moorhead