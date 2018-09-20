Dancers to perform Downtown Grand Rapids this Thursday

This Thursday, September 20th, Dancers from Dance Dimensions will be doing two award-winning performances on Maranda’s Where You Live, LIVE at 4pm. The show is about ‘The Art of Movement’. Performance will be at Rosa Parks Circle in front of the Media Arts Center.

Toni Dhaseleer and Kyle Molter are the choreographers.

Dancers performing include:

Sophia Imhoff-Rockford Middle School Dance Team

Gabby Johnson-Rockford Middle School Dance Team

Teagan Padilla-Rockford Middle School Dance Team

Emerson Douma

Sophia Davis

Alayna Cook-Rockford Middle School Dance Team

Brookelynn Wehrle

Marissa Bertocchini

Kaylin Scheuneman

Izzy Payne

Maddie Musgraves

Maddie Moorhead