Dense Fog doesn’t slow the Rams down!

Dense fog on Tuesday morning didn’t seem to bother the Rams as they played Mid Season at The Meadows Golf Course, placing 3rd in the conference.

Despite the tough conditions, Kennedy Stoll, Lexi Lehmkuhl and Sydney Green were all able to keep the ball in the fairway, which contributed to their strong finish with all placing in the top 10. Leading the team were Seniors Lexi Lehmkuhl and Kennedy Stoll who tied with a score of 84 followed by Senior Sydney Green who finished with a score of 92. Alayna Zuidema had the highlight of the season, as she dunked one from approximately 60 yards to earn a birdie for the hole.