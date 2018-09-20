Ram’s tennis starts conference play with two wins

The Ram’s opened conference play this week with wins over East Kentwood and Caledonia. On Monday the Rams had to overcome illness and injury to defeat East Kentwood at home. East Kentwood was looking to challenge for the conference title this year as they returned 10 varsity players to this year’s team. With two players out ill and another not expected to play due to injury the Rams knew that everyone would need to play their best to win. The Rams were up to the task, splitting the singles matches and sweeping the doubles for a 7 – 2 win. On Wednesday the Rams traveled to Caledonia with a healthy and full roster and improved their conference record to 2 -0 with a 9 –0 win over the Scots.

The Rams continued to build their confidence over the weekend winning 26 out of 27 matches at the Holly Invitational. The Rams placed 1st in the invitational that included Utica Eisenhower, University of Liggett, Holly, and Rockford. TJ Maskell (1st singles), Will Van Eck (2nd singles), Will Lewis (3rd singles), and Ben Lewis (4th singles) turned in strong performances with a runner up and three flight championships. The Rams swept the double flights with championships by Ryan Blackburn and Matthew Hall (1st doubles), Nate Boer and Caleb Werdon (2nd doubles), Caleb Keely and Zander Werdon (3rd doubles), Logan Lewandowski and Kent Burns (4th doubles) and Arthur Ma and Jake Osborn (5th doubles).