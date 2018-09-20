Rockford Girl’s Swim and Dive Team continues unbeaten streak

The Rockford Girls Swim and Dive Team continued their unbeaten streak Thursday the 13th as they took on a tough Catholic Central team. Rockford set the pace for the evening with a first place finish in the opening event of the 200 Yard Medley Relay – with the team of S Kraus, Folcik, M Kraus and Lund. Catholic Central came back strong in the 200 Freestyle to win the event – but Rockford turned in 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 8th place with great swims by Harmsen, Beers, Ten Eyck, and Bargwell. It was Rockford’s turn in the 200 IM, with a 1 – 2 – 3 sweep of the event by Gamm, Geers, and Kinstle.

At this point, the Rams controlled the meet and would win every event for the remainder of the competition. In the 50 Free, Rockford’s S Kraus and S Tow went 1 – 2, followed by close finishes by Glover and Davis. The Rams had a great night on the diving boards in 1 Meter Diving, sweeping the top three scoring spots with Axtman, Clauser, and Geisel. Rockford’s M Kraus, Beers and S Foster placed 1st, 3rd, and 6th respectively in the 100 Butterfly, followed by a Ram win in the 100 Freestyle by Lund.

Rockford demonstrated its distance talent in the 500 Free, with Gamm, Glover, and Ten Eyck placing 1, 3, and 4 respectively. The Rams continued their domination with a win in the 200 Freestyle relay. Closing out the final races in the meet, Rockford’s M Kraus, S Kraus, and A Lund took the top 3 spots in the 100 Backstroke, and Folcik, Davis and Bargwell repeated the feat in the 100 Breaststroke. The Rams 400 Freestyle Relay team of Geers, Kinstle, Beers and Gamm closed out the Rockford victory 110 – 76.

The team now heads into a tough week of competition against strong Zeeland (away) and Grand Haven (home) teams. Go Rams!