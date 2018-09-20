Rockford Scouts participate in 9/11 Day of Remembrance

By Zach Cranmer Troop 228 Historian

Scouts from Rockford’s Troop 228, along with Cub Scout Pack 3228, joined hundreds of area Scouts, veterans, and community members who came throughout the day to participate in a Day of Remembrance for September 11. The Day of Remembrance includes the Scout Salute as a tribute along with an American Red Cross Blood Drive, demonstrations from local police, fire department, and Emergency Management Services, displays, and other presentations. The event takes place at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum from sunrise to sunset on 9/11.

This year marked the 17th year since the terrorist attacks on the two world trade centers, the pentagon, and a fourth plane that crashed in a field and was thought to be headed to the White House. Countless police and firefighters responded to the attacks. More than 3,000 lives were lost that day. Each year since 2002 on Sept. 11, The Gerald R Ford Council of the Boy Scouts of America leads the Scout Salute and remembrance event. Numerous Scouts and leaders from Troop 228 and Pack 3228 take part in the event each year. The groups are both chartered through the Bostwick Lake Congregational United Church of Christ in Rockford.