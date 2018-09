On Sunday, September 23rd, Ramona’s Table wrote a check to Kids Food Basket for $3,000 to benefit children in need in our community. A portion of each kids meal sold at Ramona’s Table goes toward Kids Food Basket and once a year, they write a check for the total amount sold to give to the organization. Ramona’s Table says it is their passion to feed people and give back to the community, so they find ways to do so by contributing to Kids Food Basket and Educational Foundations.