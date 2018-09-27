Remembering Paul Krupp

Paul Krupp was just 63 when he passed away September 1, the result of an auto accident. His life journey was all too brief, but his legacy will bless his community, family and friends for many years to come.

Paul and his wife Nancy own and manage Krupp Farms which has been in his family for over a century. It is an iconic landmark known to thousands of people who come from all over the region each summer to pick or buy strawberries, raspberries and asparagus. Paul and Nancy are also famous for hosting numerous parties and events at the farm. For many years they hosted a huge Halloween party that was the talk of the town.

Paul had the rare ability and willingness to love everyone unconditionally, whether he agreed with them or not. He especially loved children, and they loved him. Not surprisingly, Krupp Farms includes a petting zoo, playground and an ice cream shop. His grandchildren knew he was special, and you could see it in their eyes. Not your average grandpa, Paul would take the kids to water parks, take all the rides with them, then was the first to jump in the water.

Paul was an involved, respected member of the community, and was well known for his exceptional service and generosity. He was a member of the Rockford Lion’s Club, Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Rockford Area Museum and North Kent Connect. He and Nancy also own the Antor Travel Agency, arranging and hosting many trips abroad for hundreds of people over the years.

Claire Guisfredi, Executive Director at North Kent Connect, said that Paul was the consummate fundraiser and a true ambassador. “He was passionate about the ministry at North Kent Connect and was a key person on our building campaign committee. I marveled at his ability to convey so eloquently how important NKC is to our local community. And people listened. Even now, his legacy lives on. Paul raised pumpkins to sell at this year’s Harvest Fest with proceeds being split between North Kent Connect and the Rockford Area Museum. He was a man of action, a ‘can do’ person and always optimistic. He left his mark at North Kent Connect….and made the world a better place.”

Al Pratt, Co-Director of the Rockford Area Museum, spoke glowingly about Paul’s generosity as well. “Paul was extremely important in the creation of the Rockford Area Museum. Without his help with the major fundraising, the museum may have never happened. He continued to be a supporter of the museum in many ways since we opened in 2013; his enthusiasm and support will be sincerely missed. We appreciate his offer that was made many months ago to plant pumpkins to use for this year’s Scarecrow event and we are grateful to his wife Nancy who has followed through with this promise. I know Paul would be proud.”

A man of impeccable character, Paul had a presence that made him stand out in any group. His wide smile could brighten any room. He projected the aura of a leader, authoritative and confident no matter the situation. When Paul spoke, people paid attention. His intelligence ran wide and deep. He could discuss any topic, solve any problem, fix any broken piece of equipment. He could spin a yarn and sing a song. His laugh was contagious, his firm handshake legendary. To many Paul seemed larger than life, yet he was always selfless, always thoughtful, always willing to help someone in need.

Paul Krupp will be missed, and never forgotten, by all those he touched along the way. That includes the thousands who mourned his untimely passing and celebrated his extraordinary life at his funeral service held at Krupp Farms.