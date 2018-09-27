Rockford Swim and Dive Remains Undefeated In the Pool

Rockford Girls Swim and Dive returned to the water Sept 18th at Zeeland for their first away competition of the year. The Rams won the opening 200 Medley Relay and set the pace for the remainder of the meet. Rockford’s Lund and S Kraus took 1st and 2nd in the 200 Free followed by Folcik and Geers repeating this in the 200 IM. M Kraus won the 50 Free by a touch at the wall to put the Rams firmly in control of the meet. Ram diver Elise Jendritz placed first in eleven rounds of diving, continuing Rockford’s lead. R Gamm won the 100 Fly and M Kraus placed first in the 100Free.

The most exciting race of the night was the 500 Free. Zeeland had the lead by ½ pool length going into the final 50 yards, but Rockford’s Lund and S Kraus sprinted to the finish, capturing 1st and 3rd in a phenomenal race. Rockford won the 200 freestyle relay followed by a Ram first in the 100 Backstroke by Gamm and 100 Breaststroke by Folcik.

The Rams placed 2nd in the final relay of the night and clinched the meet 107-79.

Following Tuesday’s win, the Rams were back on the boards and in the pool at home against OK Conference rival Grand Haven. Rockford again started the meet out strong with a win in the 200 Medley Relay. Folcik and Gamm took 1st and 2nd in the 200 Freestyle. S Kraus and Geers repeated this in the 200 IM. Lund won the 50 Free. Grand Haven took first in the diving, but Rockford placed 2nd and 3rd with strong performances by J Axtman and A Laufersky. M Kraus dominated the 100 Fly with a ½ pool length victory and Rockford’s Lund and Beers went first and second in the 100 Free. Grand Haven came back to win the 500 Free but Rockford clinched the 200 Freestyle Relay to maintain their lead. M Kraus won the 100 Backstroke and Folcik and S Kraus took first and second in the 100 Breaststroke.

Even though Grand Haven closed out the meet with a win in the 400 Freestyle relay, Rockford took the victory for the event 196 – 119. Next up for the Rams will be the Panthers of West Ottawa on Thursday the 27th.