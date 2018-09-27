Rockford’s 42nd Annual Harvest Fest: Schedule of Events 2018

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018
11:30 am – 8:00 pm Rockford Rotary Chicken Barbecue – Rotary Pavilion
5:00 pm – 11:00 pm Rockford Brewing Beer Tent – Build Your Own Brat Bar
8:00 pm – LIVE Music – Fauxgrass – Promenade Lot
4:00 pm – 11:00 pm Lion’s Club Beer Tent – LIVE Music – Pavilion Parking Lot
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2018
8:00 am – 1:00 pm Farm Market – South Squires Street
8:00 am – 10:30 am Pancake Breakfast – United Methodist Church
8:00 am – 12:00 pm Antique Tractors – Rockford Ace Hardware
9:00 am – 11:00 pm Lion’s Club Beer Tent – LIVE Music – Pavilion Parking Lot
9:30 am – 4:00 pm Used Book Sale – Krause Memorial Library
9 :00 am – Chili Cook Off Set Up Begins – Chili Cook Off Tent
9:30 am – Chili Cook Off “Lighting of the Stoves” Begins
10:00 am – Dedication of the Michael Young Riverfront Memorial
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Classic Car Show – Main Street
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Smokehouse Samples – Herman’s Boy
10:00 am – 2 :00 pm Flu Shots – Welcome Center
10:00 am – 4:00 pm Museum Grandma’s Attic Sale – Squire Street
10:00 am – 5 :00 pm Make-It and Take-It Scarecrow Building – Dam Parking Lot
10:00 am – 5:00 pm Harvest Food – Cider & Donuts
10:00 am – 5:00 pm Crafters, Vendors – Pavilion Parking Lot
10:00 am – 5:00 pm Harvest Fest Vintage Market – Full Circle Design/ReSale lots
10:00 am – FREE Pumpkin Decorating – The Sweet Tooth
10:00 am – 5:00 pm Face Painting – Garden Club Park
11:30 am – 8:00 pm Rockford Rotary Chicken Barbecue – Rotary Pavilion
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Children’s Games, Bounce House
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Corn Maze
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Petting Zoo and Pony Rides – Garden Club Park
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Hayrides – Corner Squire Street and Bridge Street
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm The Balloon Guy
1:00 pm – 11:00 pm Build Your Own Brat Bar – Rockford Brewing Beer Tent
1:30 pm – Tractor Parade Through Downtown Rockford
2:00 pm – Classic Car Show – Winners Announced – Northland Parking Lot
1:00 pm – Chili Judging Begins – Chili Cook Off Tent
1:00 pm – Chili Samples on Sale – Chili Cook Off Tent
2:00 pm – Chili Winners Announced
3:00 pm – Cornhole Tournament – Lion’s Beer Tent
8:00 pm – Rockford Brewing Beer Tent – LIVE Music – Afro Zuma
Dusk – Movies on the Rogue – “The Greatest Showman”
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Make-It and Take-It Scarecrow Building – Dam Parking Lot
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Harvest Food – Cider & Donuts
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Children’s Games, Bounce House, Corn Maze – Garden Club Park
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Face Painting – Garden Club Park
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Petting Zoo and Pony Rides – Garden Club Park
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Crafters, Vendors – Pavilion Parking Lot
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Build Your Own Brat – Rockford Brewing Company
1:00 pm – LIVE Music – An Dro
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Hayrides – (corner of Squires Street and Bridge Street)
1:00 pm – Coloring Contest Winners Announced – Garden Club Park Stage
1:00 pm – Kids Pedal Tractor Pull Contest – Garden Club Park
3:00 pm – Trick or Treating around town – Meet in Chili Cook Off Tent
Costume contest to follow in the Chili Cook Off Tent
October 6th and 7th, 2018
Make-it and Take-it Scarecrow Building