Up and down week for Rams Soccer

The Rockford boys soccer team had an up and down week that ultimately kept them within striking distance of the top of the OK Red Conference with five games to play. On Tuesday, the Rams hosted undefeated Caledonia in front of a large “youth night” crowd. Jack Hansen set the tone of the game with an early diving save to his left that instantly ignited the crowd. The game was a high intensity, physical back and forth that saw both teams have numerous scoring chances before junior Adam Goushaw neatly tucked in a far post, left footed shot to put the Rams on top before the half 1-0. The second half started the same as the first ended with a fast, physical pace. After barely missing from the same spot about 6 minutes earlier, senior captain Trevor Durfee beat the Caledonia keeper over his head on a 40 yard free kick to put the Rams up 2-0. Caledonia struck back with about 10 minutes to go in one of the few defensive breakdowns of the Rams defense all season. The win put the Rams in a tie with Caledonia half way through conference play.

“Caledonia was coached extremely well. We were fortunate to get the win,” Coach Quackenbush said after the game.

“Matt Brower dominated the midfield and we won a lot of 50/50 balls,” Coach Hunt added.

On Thursday the Rams traveled to Grandhaven and were met with a rowdy, hostile crowd right from the start. Trevor Durfee again scored for the Rams, but after a physical back and forth 75 minutes Grand Haven went ahead for good holding onto the late pressure of the Rams to win 2-1.

The Rams still control their own destiny with 5 games remaining in the hunt for a conference championship. On Thursday September 27 the Rams honor their seniors on Senior Night at Rams Stadium when they host the Hudsonville Eagles. All seniors attending the game will get in for free.