Chicken & Beer (or Food & Drink) Bring Friends Together

The 2018 Fall Harvest Festival was a big success for Rockford’s service organizations, The Rotary Club and the Lions. Rotary brought back chicken and the aroma attracted many people. The Rotary Pavilion was packed with people eating chili from the cook off in the entertainment tent and the Rotary chicken.

The Lions and the entertainment tent were also busy the entire time. The Chamber held the Chili Cookoff with all the preparation and cooking tacking place in the tent. People sat down and tasted at tables or as they toured Rockford. The Chili Cookoff was followed by a big cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament through the afternoon. The live entertainment started and lasted well into the evening.

The Lions and Rotary Club are planning to hold a joint meeting and continue to serve our community together.