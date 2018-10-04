Elyse Sholtis: 3rd Runner-Up in 2019 Miss Michigan USA pageant

Rockford resident, Elyse Sholtis was awarded 3rd Runner-Up in the 2019 Miss Michigan USA competition pageant; the event took place in Port Huron, MI on September 21 & 22, 2018. The Miss Michigan USA pageant’s debut was in 1952 and this year’s 36 participants continue to represent various locations in both Upper and Lower Peninsulas. The contestants were judged on their intellectual abilities and aesthetic appearance during a personal interview hosted by a panel of pageant judges. Their physical presence and pose was assessed during the swim suit and formal wear portions of the competition while on stage. The five Runner-ups were required to randomly select and answer an impromptu question that would assist the Selection Committee in making their final decision of who would wear the “crown”.

Before returning to Michigan in 2017, Elyse made Top 15 in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant competition during the previous year.

Elyse is employed by the Law Offices of David L. Carrier of Grand Rapids and wishes to thank them and a variety of family, friends and sponsors for supporting her throughout this year’s pageant journey. A special thanks to National Relief Network, Coiffeteria, Allied Productions and so many more “…for believing in me and making all of this possible!”

After a short, well-deserved recess, Miss Rockford will begin preparing for next year’s competition and eager to fine tune the necessary criteria to win the 2020 Miss Michigan USA crown.