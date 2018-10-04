Obituary: Doris Dean

Doris Dean, age 91 of Rockford, MI, passed away September 10, 2018.

Doris worked as an RN at Blodgett Hospital and was actively involved in the Rockford United Methodist Church and Rockford Ambulance.

She will be remembered as a caring and generous mother, grandmother and friend.

Doris is survived by her five children: Mark Dean, Terrie Rodgers, Cheryl Fransisco, Kurt (Coreen) Dean, and Joyce (Shawn) Sweet. 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on October 13th at 1:00 pm at the United Methodist Church 159 Maple St. Rockford, Michigan.