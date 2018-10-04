Rams JV Water Polo has successful week at home

Monday September 24, Zeeland Men’s Polo traveled to Rockford and suffered a 15-5 loss to the home team. Nate Hopkins scored more than half of the Ram’s goal with a total of 8, Christian Wagen followed with 4 goals, while Drew Bargwell, Marc Stewart and Cade Dorer each had one goal apiece. Bargwell led in assists with 2, while Jackson Irwin, Jordan Miller, Stewart and Wagen each had 1. As a team, the Rams had 7 steals with Wagen leading with 3. Wyatt Cliff, Dorer, Miller and Hopkins each had one steal. Things got exciting for a moment in the goal when goalie Logan Harris was caught outside the goal and Hopkins easily stepped in to block 2 shots. Harris had an additional 14 saves.

On Wednesday, the Rams hosted Portage and won without difficulty with a final score of 17-7. Joe Reinsma, Isaiah Baker, Stewart and Wagen each had 3 goals, Hopkins had 2, and Dominic Galang, Irwin and Dorer each had 1 goal. Of the 17 goals, 13 were assists. Wagen had 4, Hopkins had 2, and Bargwell, Miller, Stewart, Reinsma, Galang, Baker and Dorer all contributed 1. Defensively the squad was able to steal the ball 18 times. Hopkins led with 4, followed by Reinsma and Cliff with 3, Wagen, Galang and Miller with 2, and Baker and Stewart each had 1. Goalie Harris had 7 saves and Reinsma had 2.

Friday was the start the JV Men’s first home tournament of the season. First up against the Rams was East Kentwood and the hosts were able to claim at 7-4 victory. Wagen was the primary scorer with 5 while Hopkins and Dorer each contributed 1 for the win. Hopkins claimed the only assist of the game for Rockford. Reinsma and Wagen each stole the ball 3 times, followed by Dorer and Hopkins with 2, and Bargwell, Cliff and Mill each had 1. Harris blocked the ball 9 times.

For the second game Friday the Rams defeated Grandville 9 – 7. Hopkins had 5 goals during this game, Baker had 2, and Bargwell and Dorer each had 1. Harris, Hopkins, Miller, Stewart and Reinsma each had an assist during the game. Wagen had 3 steals, Hopkins, Miller and Dorer each had 2 and Baker had 1. Harris was credited with 12 saves for the game.

The first game of the day on Saturday was against Jennison and once again the Rams were victorious. Hopkins led with 4 goals, Baker had 3, while Dorer, Miller and Wagen each had 1 to contribute to the 10 – 5 final score. Dorer, Harris and Hopkins had 2 assists each, while Baker and Irwin had 1. Defense again proved important with 18 total steals. Hopkins had 4, Dorer and Wagen had 3, Baker and Cliff had 2, and Bargwell, Miller, Reinsma and Stewart had 1. Harris blocked an impressive 19 shots on goal.

The final game of the week was not as lucky for the Rams and they only scored 4 points against conference rival Hudsonville. Hopkins had 2 goals, and Bargwell and Wagen had 1 each. Hopkins, Miller, Cliff and Dorer each assisted on a goal. The squad was able to grab 16 steals, 5 for Wagen, 3 for Cliff, 2 for Dorer and 1 each for Nate Cheney, Bargwell, Baker and Miller. Harris and Reinsma each blocked 1 shot.

Coach Craig Peterman said, “It was a successful weekend with lots of different players showing major improvements during each of the four games.”

The next two games are dual matches when the Rams play East Grand Rapids at home on October 3 and host OK Red rival Hudsonville October 8 for Senior night.