JV Water Polo match demonstrates strong Rock-Polo program

Ram Men’s water polo only had one game this week but it was interesting from start to finish. The JV squad coached by Craig Peterman played at home on October 3 against East Grand Rapids coached by Michael Arend. If Arend’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a 2013 Rockford High School graduate who played in middle school under Coach Peterman and in high school under now assistant coach Dave McWatters. Arend’s younger brother, Kyle plays on the Varsity squad. Kyle has acted as an assistant coach for the Rockford middle school team in 2016, 2017 and 2018; therefore, was a coach to all the current JV players at one time. He continues to lead the JV squad as one of the five captains of the Rockford team, so in a way this week’s match was between two teams influenced by not only Peterman and McWaters, but also the two brothers. Michael Arend is taking what he learned at Rockford and Grand Valley State University Club Polo and using it to develop his EGRA players. With water polo, you never know where you’ll go with the experiences you have.

During the game, the leading scorer was Nate Hopkins with 4 goals which combined with 2 goals from Christian Wagen totaled 6 for the game. Hopkins also had 2 assists, Jordan Miller had 2 also and Wagen had 1. The Rams had 16 total steals and 6 of those were from Hopkins, 3 each from Cade Dorer and Drew Bargwell, 2 from Joe Reinsma and 1 each from Miller and Wagen. Goalie Logan Harris had 11 saves for the game. Despite their best efforts the game remained close all four quarters and ended in a 6 – 6 tie. It was a fun game to watch and both teams gave their all.

JV plays next on Monday, October 8 at home against Hudsonville. It is also senior night so a great time to come out and cheer on Rockford Men’s Polo.