Photos: Another Wonderful year for Harvest Fest

October 11, 2018 The Rockford Squire Reader Photos 0

Families enjoy the Make it and Take it scarecrow building event in downtown Rockford. Photo by Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin
Photo By Ryan Martin