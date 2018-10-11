Rockford Rams Swim and Dive bests Grandville Bulldogs

The Rockford Girls Swimming and Diving team was back in action on October 4th at home against the Bulldogs from Grandville. This was the last home meet of the fall season for the Rams and keeping with tradition – the evening was a celebration of the four senior team captains: Grace Bargwell, Elise Jendritz, Morgan Kraus, and Samantha Tow. Rockford set the pace for the evening with a first and second place sweep of the 200 Medley Relay. Rockford’s M Kraus won the 200 Freestyle, with Harmsen taking 3rd, Kinstle 6th, and Ten Eyck 7th. The Rams then swept the 200 IM, with S Kraus, Geers, Bargwell, and Newland placing 1, 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Rockford repeated this in the 50 Freestyle with Lund, Folcik, Beers and S Foster.

The highlight of the evening came in the diving competition. Grandville’s diving team put on a phenomenal show of talent, but the Rams answered this with one of their own. Senior Elise Jendritz battled the Bulldog’s top diver into the final round of the event. With awesome talent and nerves of steel, Jendritz completed her last dive with an accuracy the judges wanted to see and emerged from the water to a team standing ovation and a new pool record! The swimming portion of the meet continued with a Ram 1st and 2nd in the 100 Fly with Gamm and Folcik. Beers took 4th. The 100 yard free also was won by Rockford, placing Lund and Geers 1 and 2. Tow and Bargwell placed 4th and 6th. In the 500 Freestyle, Ram junior A Kinstle placed 3rd, followed by Glover (5), Harmsen (6) and Sampson (8). Rockford won the 200 Freestyle Relay, followed by a 1, 2, 4 finish in the 100 backstroke with M Kraus, S Foster and Morrison, respectively. The Lady Rams repeated this in the 100 breaststroke, with S Kraus, Newland, and Davis. The final event of the evening was the 400 Freestyle Relay. Rockford’s team of Folcik, Gamm, Lund and M Kraus took the lead by over half a pool length to win the event and seal the meet victory. The Rams won, 195 – 117.

Next up for the girls team is East Kentwood, on Thursday October 11th. Go Rams!