The Rockford Girls Varsity Golf Team finished with three players placing in the top 10 for the third conference event in a row. The East Kentwood Jamboree played at Stone Water Country Club had a great finish from the Rams with an overall score of 182 and a 3rd place

finish.

Leading the team and taking 4th place was Kennedy Stoll with a score of 42, followed by Lexi Lehmkuhl and Sydney Green who both shot 45 and tied for 7th place.