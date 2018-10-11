Trout Addicts educates Michigan youth in Rogue River

Matthew Goehler of Trout Addicts brought a group of youth into Rockford for a seminar about trout and conservation with a Youth Trout Seminar. “We are a non-profit from Grand Rapids with around 5,000 trout fishermen involved from around the state, and our mission is to support, educate, and Inspire the youth in Michigan in various ways,” he stated. “One of those is Trout Seminars. We enjoy teaching and investing in the youngsters and feel that getting them outdoors to experience creation is one of the best ways to do so.”