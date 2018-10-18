East Kentwood casts imposing shadow as Rams look to finish strong

By RANDY GREGORY

The Rockford football team has done everything they needed to do over the last four games in an effort to remain relevant in both the OK Red race and in securing a berth in the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. Since their disappointing 1-3 start, Rockford has run off wins over Grand Haven, Caledonia, Hudsonville and Grandville to move their record to 5-3 (4-1 OK Red) on the season.

That streak has left them at 4-1 in league play and only a final win in the regular season finale away from securing a guaranteed spot in the MHSAA post season. Their is still a chance they could gain a berth with sufficient points accrued and somehow sneak in as one of several 5-4 teams that are needed to fill the 256 team field.

But a large hurdle awaits them this Friday, October 19th at 7:00 P.M. when they travel to East Kentwood to square off with a potent Falcon team that lost their first game of the year but has since run off seven consecutive wins. East Kentwood also stands alone atop the OK Red standings at 5-0 and have already secured at least a share of the league title. But a Rockford win would mean that the two squads would share the title at 5-1.

East Kentwood began the 2018 season by falling to Muskegon Mona Shores 48-38. But they have been an absolute juggernaut since that time. The Falcons average an impressive 50 points per game while surrendering 21. That defensive average is a bit misleading though if the last three games are factored in. The Falcons have continued to average 50 points in that time span but have allowed only an average of five points per contest while taking their domination to a new level.

“East Kentwood has been building their program for this year and they are very impressive,” said Rockford coach Ralph Munger. “They have everything you could want in a team with their combination of size and athleticism. We need everyone playing at a high level.”

The Falcons feature no fewer than four NCAA Division 1 linemen on the roster. Senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith has committed to the Univerity of Michigan while fellow senior offensive lineman Logan Brown has officially cast his lot with the University of Wisconsin. Their are also a pair of juniors (Bryce Mostella and Dallas Fincher) who have offers from most of the Big Ten as well as several other opportunities. That size combined with outstanding athletes who are standouts at track and field, as well as football, at the skill positions presents a difficult match up for any defensive coordinator.

Rockford averages 27 points per game while allowing 17. But using their four most recent outings their average score has also been impressive while posting nearly 30 points per outing while allowing only eight. Rockford leads the all-time series between the two schools by a narrow 26-24 margin. Rockford won last year by the score of 24-10 with the Falcon’s most recent victory was by the score of 30-29 in 2015.