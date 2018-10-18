Mayor Jazwiec’s comments on 17 years on City Council

Last week the Squire featured an article that included the final meeting for two of our councilmember’s who have chosen to step down from their positions on council as this term ended. The following are the remarks Mayor Steve Jazwiec read to his fellow council and to the audience.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve on council for the past 17 yrs. It’s also been an honor to serve as Mayor for 3 different terms. I feel I have served with honesty, integrity, and did my best to base decisions on what was best for all residents. Missing only 1 regular council mtg. in 17 yrs. is something I’m very proud of. (BTW…the meeting I missed was due to my mother’s surprise 80th birthday party in Chgo.)

Many of you know I was born and raised in Chgo where politics are very different. I’m very grateful that I was elected Mayor while my father was still alive so I could share that with him. I still remember him asking me when they were going to change the signs in town that told everyone who the Mayor was like in Chgo. ($1M cost) I’m not sure he believed me that there were no signs or no salary for Mayors here.

In Chgo we grew up learning not to trust people unless you got something in writing. My wife watches Judge Judy and still swears by it. In Rockford I learned about the Rockford Way, where people gave you their word, shook your hand and you could count on them to work together with you. People like: Neil Blakeslee, Michael Young, Pete Kreur, Mike Shibler, Jerry Coon, Paul Krupp, Tom Rademacher, Jamie Hosford, Dave Jones, Dave Pederson, Brien Dews, I could go on and on. I will always treasure the friendships I’ve made while in office.

I’ve served with many different council members over the years and early on considered Mary Eadie, Neil Blakeslee, and Chi Chi Rodgers, my mentors. Our councils didn’t always agree on everything but at the end of the day we got things done and would move on.

I can’t say enough about the city staff I’ve worked with over the years, especially Chris Bedford who has tried to help me look good for 17 yrs…especially when it came to letter writing. I want to thank all of our staff for the great job that they do.

Finally, I’d like to thank my family for their support over the years. My wife Susan has been my rock and go to person. She is an amazing woman who has been trying to help me look good for much longer than 2 decades. My son David has been my #1 cheerleader. He always lets me know when I made the Squire. I still have my first Mayor shirt that he had specially made for me.

I’m truly blessed.

And last but not least I’d like to thank the residents of Rockford for giving me the opportunity to serve this great city for almost 2 decades. As I said earlier, it has truly been a pleasure and a privilege.

Thank You”