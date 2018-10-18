Record day for the Rams at Grand Haven Golf Course

It was a great showing from the Varsity Girls Golf Team who took 3rd place in the Grand Haven Jamboree after a tie break against Caledonia! The team wrapped up the 9 hole match with a score of 172, which was the lowest team score of the season and just 5 strokes away from tying the school record. “The team is really playing well and becoming more consistent as the season moves along”, said Coach Scott Kruisenga.

The highlight of the match was Kennedy Stoll who achieved a personal record, shooting 37 for the day and securing a 1st place finish. “Just two shots from tying the school record”, said Kruisenga. Also finishing in the top 10 was Lexi Lehmkul who placed 6th with a score of 43. Following Lexi , was Sydney Green who shot 45 and Lili Schneider who shot 47. “Sydney Green has been a nice surprise shooting consistently in the mid 40’s and Lili Schneider scored her personal best for the season as she posted a 47 for the 9 holes”, said Kruisenga.

The Rams move on to Post Season next week played at Thornapple Pointe.