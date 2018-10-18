Rockford Men’s Water Polo heads into the post season with good momentum

The number two ranked men’s Rockford Water Polo continued their season on Oct. 3 with a home game vs. East Grand Rapids.

The game started with the rams tied with EGR after the first quarter at 3-3 with Zach Burns scoring all three of the rams goals. But by half time, Rockford was up 7-4 with Burns scoring 2 more times and Elijah Chino and Brendan Saur each adding goal. The second half was all Rockford with Zach Burns scoring 5 more times to give him 10 goals for the game. Elijah Chino and Gavin Saur each scored twice in the second half. Kyle Dedert, Brendan Saur and Nate Cheney added one goal each. Final score of the game was 19-8.

Leading the defense was Kyle Arend with 5 steals, Hudson VerWys and Gavin Saur each had two steals. Zach Burns had 3 steals with Kyle Dedert and Nate Cheney gathering 1 steal each.

The Rams were home again on Oct. 8th for Senior Night against the only team they have not defeated this season, Number 1 ranked Hudsonville. The three seniors being recognized that night, Zach Burns, Gavin Saur and Kyle Arend were determined to change that.

As with previous meetings, the first quarter ended in a 4-4 tie with four different rams scoring, Kyle Arend, Elijah Chino, Gavin Saur and Zach Burns. The second quarter saw Kyle Arend, Zach Burns and Hudson Verwys add one goal each for a 7-6 lead. The third quarter had the rams extending their lead to 10-8 with Kyle Arend adding 2 more goals and Gavin Saur adding one. The Rams continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter with Zach Burns scoring 3 more times and Elijah Chino adding 1 goal to finish off Hudsonville, 14-11. Elijah Chino led the team in assists with 6.

Brendan Saur led the defense with 4 steals. Zach Burns had 3. Kyle Arend and Elijah Chino had 2 steals each. Goalie Ben Schuchardt played extremely tough in goal with 15 saves.

Coming off their big win, the Rams traveled to East Kentwood on Oct. 10th for their last regular season conference game. With the Conference title on the line, the rams had no trouble taking out EK with a 19-5 Victory.

Leading the scoring were the two top scorers of the season, Zach Burns and Elijah Chino with 5 goals each. Right behind them in scoring were Gavin Saur with 4 goals and Kyle Arend with 3 goals. Boede Mitchell and Kyle Dedert also got in on the scoring with 1 goal each.

Leading the defense was Zach Burns and Brendan Saur with 4 and 3 steals respectively. Trey Williams and Kyle Dedert had 2 steal each with Kyle Arend, Elijah Chino, Nolan Graalman and Boede Mitchell adding 1 steal each.

The final weekend tournament of the year had Rockford hosting on Oct 11th and 12th. The Rams ended the weekend 4-0 with impressive Victories over: East Grand Rapids, 12-6, Hotel, 20-6, Ann Arbor Huron, 18-10 and St. Xavier 15-4.

Leading the scoring in the EGR victory was Hudson VerWys with 4 goals. Scoring leaders In the Hotel game were Elijah Chino with 8, Kyle Arend with 4, Kyle Dedert with 3, and Hudson VerWys and Zach Burns with 2. The AA Huron match had Elijah Chino scoring another 8 goals while Zach Burns had 6 goals, Kyle Arend had 2 and Gavin Saur and Kyle Dedert adding 1 goal each. In the St. X game, Elijah Chino added 5 more goals to end the weekend with 22 goals. Zach Burns added 5 more goals as well to end the weekend with 10. Also scoring in the St. X game were Kyle Arend with 2, (9 for the weekend), Gavin Saur, Kyle Dedert and Boede Mitchell each added 1 goal.

The defense over the weekend played well, racking up 64 total steals. Leading the way were Gavin Saur with 13 steals and Zach Burns with 12.

Congratulations to the Rockford Men’s Water Polo team for yet another conference Championship. They head into the post season with good momentum starting as the number 1 seed on Oct. 19-20 with Districts in Zeeland.