Rockford Rams host Jamboree at North Kent Golf Club

The heavy mosquito population made it tough playing conditions for the Lady Rams who hosted the Rockford Jamboree at North Kent Golf Club. The team finished with a score of 183 and a 4th place finish overall.

“We were very close to all shooting in the 40’s today…always a team goal”, said Coach Scott Kruisenga. “Good things happen when the girls can all be in the 40’s. We’re hovering around our average for the season.”

Kennedy Stoll led the Rams with a score of 42 and a tie for 5th place, followed by Sydney Green with a score of 45 and Lexi Lehmkuhl with a score of 46. Also scoring for the Rams were Lili Schneider and Alayna Zuidema who both shot 50.

The Rams move on to their final Jamboree held in Grand Haven later this week. “Looking forward to what the next couple of weeks bring as we near Regionals”, said Kruisenga.