RPS Hall of Fame announces inductees for Class of 2018

The Rockford Public Schools (RPS) Hall of Fame will induct four outstanding individuals as part of its Class of 2018 on Saturday, October 27. The Hall of Fame, sponsored by RPS and the Rockford Education Foundation (REF), recognizes those who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their chosen field or who have made significant contributions to the schools or the Rockford community.

The inductees are as follows:

Cultural/Performing Arts: Brian Morris. Rockford High School Class of 1974

Brian has been a member of the Grand Rapids Community College Faculty for 24 years and is the Director of the Grand Rapids Community College International Guitar Series. He is the author of The Real Guitar Method and has recorded four CD’s, including the most recent, Grand Rapids Quartet.

Academic/Career Accomplishments: Trillium Hibbeln. Rockford High School Class of 1990

Trillium has worked in the field of educational and health care advocacy and grant-writing for a wide variety of local and international organizations. Trillium used her grant writing talents on behalf of Rockford Public Schools, receiving funding to start the Rockford Spanish Immersion Program at Roguewood Elementary and the Chinese language program at the high school. In addition to local advocacy work, Trillium is the founder of The Power of Education Foundation and is currently living in Shanghai, China where she is the Associate Director of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges which serves 70 countries.

Service to Rockford Public Schools/Community: David Nagy. Rockford High School Class of 1997

David works in the office of the Director, Undersea Warfare (N97) as a Technical Advisor for future submarine design and technology, as well as the Tactical Submarine Evaluation Plan. Prior to joining the N97 staff, David was a Ship Design Manager and worked at the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Honorary Achievement-Contribution to Education in the Rockford Community:Randall Sellhorn. Rockford Board of Education 1995-2016

During Randy’s time on the Board of Education, he supported many bond issues and millages that led to numerous district improvements such as 30 additional outdoor fields, construction of four new school buildings, and converting Sheridan Trails to the Freshman Center. In addition he supported programs such as RCTV, the Energy Education Program, Examples in Excellence, Blue-Ribbon status at all schools, and district-wide accreditation.

These four deserving individuals will be celebrated October 26 and 27.

On Friday, October 26, they will speak to students in schools throughout the district and will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Monument Ceremony at RHS. On Saturday, October 27, they will be honored during the induction ceremony at Thousand Oaks Golf Club.

Please consider joining us in honoring these individuals for their outstanding contributions. For ticket or sponsorship information please visit www.rockfordEDfoundation.org

or contact the Rockford Education Foundation office at 616.863.6317 or

ref@rockfordschools.org.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the REF, which funds educational grants to the Rockford community.