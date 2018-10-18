Season ends for Junior Varsity Men’s Water Polo Team

The first game of the final week of JV polo was on Monday, October 8. A big crowd turned out for senior night and the home match against Hundsonville. Hudsonville has been tough all season and the Rams came out strong with two goals by Cristian Wagen and Nate Hopkins before the Eagles had even scored one. Wagen had a total of 5 goals for the game, Hopkins had 1 and Cade Dorer also had a goal but in the end Hudsonville was able to beat Rockford’s 7 goals with 13 of their own. Our offense also had 5 assists, 2 for Dorer, and 1 each for Drew Bargwell, Wyatt Cliff and Hopkins. Bargwell led on steals with 4, Isaiah Baker, Jackson Irwin, Wagen and Dorer each had 2 and Isaac Gullivar and Hopkins each had 1. Goalie, Logan Harris blocked 10 shots but none of it was enough to pull out the win.

On Wednesday, the Rams traveled to East Kentwood and were able to get a 7-5 victory on the road. Leading scorers were Dorer and Hopkins with 3 each. Isaiah Baker had the 7th goal of the night. Six of the seven goals were aided by fellow Rams. Jordan Miller had 3, and Hopkins, Dorer and Wagen each had 1. Defensively the squad stole the ball 11 times; 3 by Dorer, 2 by Hopkins, Bargwell and Wagen, and 1 by Baker and Miller. Goalie Harris blocked 10 shots for the night to help secure the defeat.

Friday the squad traveled to Grand Haven for some tournament action. The first game of the night was against East Grand Rapids and the Rams suffered a 3 – 7 loss. Bargwell had 2 of the goals and Wagen had 1. Dorer and Baker each assisted on 1 goal. Bargwell also led on Defense with 3 steals, Baker and Wagen had 2, Dominic Galang, Gulliver and Dorer each had 1. Harris blocked 14 shots and had assistance from Bargwell and Galang on 1 block each.

After their first loss, the Rams faced off with Zeeland and came away with an impressive 14 – 4 win. Almost everyone on the team helped with the score. Marc Stewart, Galang, Wagen and Miller each had 2 goals, while Wyatt Cliff, Dorer, Baker, Gulliver, Bargwell and Irwin each had 1. Ten of those goals were assists. Miller led with 4 assists, Gulliver followed with 3, and Harris, Baker and Wagen each had 1. Wagen led the Defense with 4 steals, Stewart and Baker had 2, and Bargwell and Cliff had 1. Harris blocked 5 shots and Cliff helped with 1 additional block.

Back in Grand Haven on Saturday, the JV squad played their final game of the season. They lost a tough match to East Kentwood with a final score of 2 – 3. Bargwell and Wagen had the only goals of the day and they were assisted by Baker and Dorer. The Rams stole the ball 9 times, 3 by Dorer, 2 by Wagen and 1 each by Joe Reinsma, Miller, Baker and Irwin. Harris blocked 10 shots.

Coach Craig Peterman said, “it was a great final tournament for the JV team. Everyone played exceptionally tough and showed determination and grit. It was a great season finishing with a 20-8-3 record overall and 7-1-1 in conference play.”

A few of the underclassmen will move up to Varsity for post-season play and look forward to the challenge of a possible 3rd Consecutive State Championship for Rock Polo.