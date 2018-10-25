2018 Halloween Happenings: Trick or Treat times, Trunk-or-treat events, and more local Halloween activities

2018 Local Trick-or-Treating Times

ROCKFORD

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

5:30 – 8:00 PM

(No Siren This Year)

SPARTA

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

5:00 – 8:00 PM

KENT CITY

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

5:00 – 7:00 PM

CEDAR SPRINGS (Business District)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

5:00 – 6:30 PM

CEDAR SPRINGS (Residential)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

5:00 – 8:00 PM

GREENVILLE (Business District)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

3:30 – 5:00 PM

GREENVILLE (Residential)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

6:00 – 8:00 PM

2018 Halloween Events

Bella Vista Church Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Friday, October 26, 2018

Time: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 5100 Belding Road, Rockford, MI

Trunk-or-Treat events bring Halloween to parking lots where kids go from car to car, play games, and get candy. Free hot dogs, chips and a drink will also be available (indoors!).

Courtland-Oakfield United Methodist Church Trunk ‘R Treat

Date: Saturday, October 27, 2018

Time: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 10295 Myers Lake Ave NE, Rockford MI.

Featuring Halloween fun and a hot dog supper!

Bridgeway Community Church

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: 7700 Childsdale Ave.

Weenie Roast. Open to all. Games, Activities, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, Hay Wagon Rides, Photo Booth and Free Food

Bishop Hills Elder Care Community – Trick or Treating

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: 4951 Eleven Mile Rd. Rockford MI

Open for Trick or Treats. Residents love to see the little ones and parents will like it warm and dry inside!

Cedar Springs Annual Spooktacular

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Cedar Springs

Looking for a safe place to go on Halloween Night? Then come to Spooktacular in Cedar Springs! The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce has paired up with local businesses and organizations together to provide a fun and safe night for your kids.

Greenville’s Business to Business Trick or Treat

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Greenville Business District

Hundreds of kids come in costume (with mom and dad) from 3:30 to 5:00 PM. Get a bright orange jack-o-lantern for your window at the Chamber office.

Holiday Treats at the Rogue Valley Towers

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 59 S Main St # A, Rockford

Rogue Valley Tower residents will be passing out candy to Trick-or-treaters on the front porch.

(*Schedules may be subject to change)