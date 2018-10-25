2018 Halloween Happenings: Trick or Treat times, Trunk-or-treat events, and more local Halloween activities

2018 Local Trick-or-Treating Times
ROCKFORD
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5:30 – 8:00 PM
(No Siren This Year)
SPARTA
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5:00 – 8:00 PM
KENT CITY
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5:00 – 7:00 PM
CEDAR SPRINGS (Business District)
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5:00 – 6:30 PM
CEDAR SPRINGS (Residential)
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5:00 – 8:00 PM
GREENVILLE (Business District)
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
3:30 – 5:00 PM
GREENVILLE (Residential)
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
6:00 – 8:00 PM
2018 Halloween Events
Bella Vista Church Trunk-or-Treat
Date: Friday, October 26, 2018
Time: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Location: 5100 Belding Road, Rockford, MI
Trunk-or-Treat events bring Halloween to parking lots where kids go from car to car, play games, and get candy. Free hot dogs, chips and a drink will also be available (indoors!).
Courtland-Oakfield United Methodist Church Trunk ‘R Treat
Date: Saturday, October 27, 2018
Time: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Location: 10295 Myers Lake Ave NE, Rockford MI.
Featuring Halloween fun and a hot dog supper!
Bridgeway Community Church
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Location: 7700 Childsdale Ave.
Weenie Roast. Open to all. Games, Activities, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, Hay Wagon Rides, Photo Booth and Free Food
Bishop Hills Elder Care Community – Trick or Treating
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Location: 4951 Eleven Mile Rd. Rockford MI
Open for Trick or Treats. Residents love to see the little ones and parents will like it warm and dry inside!
Cedar Springs Annual Spooktacular
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Location: Downtown Cedar Springs
Looking for a safe place to go on Halloween Night? Then come to Spooktacular in Cedar Springs! The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce has paired up with local businesses and organizations together to provide a fun and safe night for your kids.
Greenville’s Business to Business Trick or Treat
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Location: Greenville Business District
Hundreds of kids come in costume (with mom and dad) from 3:30 to 5:00 PM. Get a bright orange jack-o-lantern for your window at the Chamber office.
Holiday Treats at the Rogue Valley Towers
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Time: 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Location: 59 S Main St # A, Rockford
Rogue Valley Tower residents will be passing out candy to Trick-or-treaters on the front porch.
(*Schedules may be subject to change)