RHS Marching Band receives Grand Champion Award at Jenison Invitational

By Emma Kramer and Lindsey Schmidt

Amidst cold winds and hail, the Rockford High School Marching Band (RHSMB) took the field at the annual Jenison Marching Band Invitational on October 20, 2018 and had an outstanding performance. Not only did the RHSMB have a solid show musically, but they also unveiled the last movement to their show and debuted the lights to their star props. The RHSMB’s show “Amongst the Stars” reigned victorious and claimed first place in Flight I and captured the caption awards for Best Musical Performance, Best Marching Performance, and Best General Effect. The RHSMB also claimed the title of “Grand Champion” at Jenison’s 33rd annual Jenison Marching Band Invitational.

To qualify for State Championships on November 3, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, bands must compete in a minimum of two Michigan Competing Band Association (MCBA) sanctioned competitions. The scores each band earns from all the invitationals they attend are averaged and that average score is used to determine the 12 bands in each flight to compete at State Finals and their performance time with the highest scoring band being the last to perform in their flight. The RHSMB earned a score of 94.3, placing them at first in their flight and in the state overall.

The Jenison Invitational is the largest marching band competition in the state, with 42 competing bands. The champions for the other flights were Godwin Heights (Flight V, score of 89.250), Stevensville Lakeshore (Flight IV, score of 90.125), Reeths-Puffer(Flight III, score of 93.525), and Grandville (Flight II, score of 91.255).

The last time to see the RHSMB’s show live before state finals will be Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Rockford’s Ted Carlson Memorial Stadium at the West Shore Invitational, hosted by Reeths-Puffer High School. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and competition begins at 2:00 p.m with 28 bands competing. The RHSMB will perform at 7:45 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for adults and $6.00 for seniors.