Rockford Swim and Dive faces Eagles for end of regular season

The Rockford Girls Swim and Dive team had their last dual meet of the season against the Eagles of Hudsonville on Thursday October 18th. The meet was very close, with the lead switching back and forth from the start.

Rockford took first and third in the opening 200 Medley relay, setting the pace for a competitive meet. In the 200 Freestyle, the Rams scored Lund, Harmsen, and Glover (1, 4, and 7). Hudsonville won the 200 IM, but Rockford was able to place 2nd (Folcik), 3rd (S Kraus), 6th (Geers) and 7th (Kinstle) to keep the meet tied.

Senior M Kraus out touched the Eagles’ sprinting team to grab the top spot in the 50 Free. Rockford also scored Beers and S Foster (4th and 5th respectively). Ram senior Elise Jendritz continued her strong season with a win in the 1 Meter Diving. Laufersky took 3rd and Clauser placed 7th.

At this point in the meet, Rockford had the lead by 5 points. The Rams knew holding onto this lead would be a challenge given the depth the Hudsonville team had. Gamm and Lund went 1 and 2 respectively in the 100 Fly, keeping Rockford in front. M Kraus dominated the 100 Freestyle with an at the wall finish over the Eagles. Beers and Harmsen scored 2rd and 5th. Folcik won the 500 Freestyle, with Kinstle, Glover, and TenEyck placing 5, 7, and 8. Rockford won the 200 Freestyle relay – but Hudsonville placed 2nd and 3rd, narrowing the point difference.

Rockford scored 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th in the 100 Backstroke with Gamm, S. Foster, Tow and Boss. The Eagles won the 100 Breaststroke; however Rockford scored 2nd (S. Kraus), 5th (Newland), and 6th (Davis). In order to win the meet, the Lady Rams would have to win the final relay. With Hudsonville’s top sprinters lined up next to them, the team of Lund, Beers, Gamm and M Kraus brought the crowd to their feet as they put on a show of true talent and sportsmanship.

The relay was tied for most of the event, with Rockford maintaining a small lead going into the final leg. The Rams kept this lead by 1 second to win the event, and with it, the meet, 164-151.

Next up for the Rams is the OK Red Conference Championship – November 2nd and 3rd. Go Rams!