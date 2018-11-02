North Kent Presbyterian Church invites neighbors to try disc golf

The North Kent Presbyterian Church, located at 6175 Kuttshill Dr in Rockford, near the corner of Rogue River Rd, is inviting the neighbors to “play around” at the church yard. The Monday Munchkins, a free play group for toddlers and their parents/adults, have been using the church building/yard for fun for several years. Pokemon trainers have been playing there for the past several years as well. And now, disc golfers can also “play a round” or three of disc golf! This past summer, the Church installed three disc golf baskets in the side/back yard for family, neighbors, and friends! Extra white discs might be found in the metal chains for use too. Take a disc or use your own. Have fun “playing a-round!”