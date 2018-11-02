Rockford Rams Basketball’s “Hardwood Hysteria” event is Friday, November 9th

The Rockford Rams High School Basketball program is holding the 3rd annual Hardwood Hysteria on Friday, November 9 at North Rockford Middle School starting at 5:45 p.m. Join us as we kick-off the basketball season.

Prizes: Free Car, Free Pizza, MSU and U of M Basketball Tickets, and more! We have several activities planned for the evening. The Rockford Boys Varsity team will scrimmage Gaylord High School. Our 9th grade and JV teams will hold a mini team practice. It is a great opportunity to see the players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Watch as players compete in a 3-Point Shoot Out and Dunk contest. There will be free throw shot opportunities and prizes for the kids.

For just a $1, fans can enter to win free tickets for basketball games at Michigan State or the University of Michigan. Additionally, a couple of lucky fans will have a chance to make a half-court shot to win a free car!

The Rockford High School Dance team joins us with a show-stopping performance.

Varsity Boys Basketball coach Kyle Clough says, “Hardwood Hysteria is a great event for our community and the Rockford High School basketball program.”

Come out and show your support for our Rockford Basketball Program. Admission is FREE for this fun-filled event! Snacks will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

Check out the Rockford Rams Boys Basketball Facebook Page for updates.