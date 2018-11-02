Rockford Varsity Golf finishes season strong

The Rockford Varsity Girls Golf Team finished strong in the conference, taking 3rd place overall at the Post Season Tournament held at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club on October 2nd.

The team finished with a score of 362, with Seniors Lexi Lehmkuhl and Kennedy Stoll both placing in the top 10. Lehmkuhl took 3rd place overall with a score of 85, while Stoll took 6th place with a score of 87. In addition, both Seniors were named All Conference at the event, along with Senior Sydney Green who received Honorable Mention All Conference.

On October 11th, the team then moved to compete at Regionals, held at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University. There they competed with 9 teams throughout the State of Michigan, finishing with a 4th place finish overall and a team score of 374. Kennedy Stoll led the team by taking 8th place overall and qualifying for the MHSAA Golf Finals. Stoll will compete at the Finals on October 19-20 located at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek.