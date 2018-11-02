Ryan Hazy awarded Eagle Scout rank

The prestigious Boy Scout Eagle Scout rank was bestowed upon 15-year-old Ryan Hazy of Troop 282 at a special Court of Honor on September 29, 2018. Hazy, a sophomore at Rockford High School, is the son of Jeff and Carol Hazy of Rockford.

To earn his Eagle Scout rank, a youth must earn a minimum of 21 badges of which 13 are required and train Scouts in life skills including cooking, personal finance, outdoor survival and personal fitness. In addition, the Scout must hold leadership positions in his troop and lead a service project to benefit a religious organization, school or community. For his service project, Hazy led the construction of donation bins for North Kent Presbyterian Church, the charter organization for his troop. The bins are being used for donations of food, clothing and recyclables. Each bin was designed to be mobile and multi-functional and can serve as tables for special events or dinners.

Prior to his Eagle Court of Honor, Hazy was also recognized by Michigan State Senator Peter MacGregor who visited a meeting of Troop 282 on September 17 and presented a special certificate and State of Michigan flag to Hazy for his achievement.

Hazy has been a member of Boy Scouts of America since 2009 when he joined as a Cub Scout. He advanced to the Boy Scout level in 2014 and quickly completed five ranks prior to reaching Eagle Scout. He has also be recognized by his fellow Scouts in Troop 282 and was elected to the Order of the Arrow, a Boy Scout National Honor Society. In addition to Scouting, Hazy is also active in sports and his church.