Big ticket items stolen from Nelson’s Speed Shop in Greenville

MSP Detective estimates more than $60,000 in loss

News reports online say Nelson’s Speed Shop in Greenville was robbed between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, December 10. Initial reports were of several large items stolen from the lot of the power sports store. According to news reports, items missing were an enclosed Titon trailer, two Polaris side-by-sides, two Honda dirt bikes, and a white Ford pickup truck.

An update on Tuesday, December 11 stated that the pickup truck and trailer had been located. Detective Ed Doyle of the Lakeview office of the Michigan State Police said several people cut the lock on the lot of Nelson’s and used the company’s own truck and trailer to load up the two side-by-sides and two motorcycles and drove away.

The vehicle was located, empty, north of Chicago. Doyle said it is unknown if the stolen recreational vehicles stayed in Michigan or were removed from the state along with the stolen truck. He said the side by sides, one a Ranger, one a Razor, are extremely desirable and will likely be easily resold. He said the vehicles are very popular in Montcalm County and other rural places and can be driven legally on the side of the road.

“I don’t know where people are getting their money, but those are very popular right now.” He said each of the two side-by-sides sell for $30,000 each and are highly in demand. A stolen one could be used privately, even with Vehicle Identification Numbers listed as stolen, without detection, if the VIN numbers are never run. Each of the two motorcycles are likely worth an additional $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeview Post Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.