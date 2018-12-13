Real Estate with Maghielse & Company hosts fun event

Real Estate with Maghielse & Company hosted a successful and fun event at their downtown Rockford office with their annual client appreciation Christmas party last Wednesday. Denise and her team did an amazing job from the decorations, to the food and drinks. At the end of the festive evening everyone in the crowd went home with a pie from Arnie’s. This party is one of the ways they thank their clients and the supporters of their business each year.

Denise commented saying, “Our customers are like our extended family, because that’s really our Business philosophy. We’re usually so busy that it’s such a treat to be able to relax and enjoy these friendships in a purely social setting!”

Real Estate with Maghielse & Company has been serving Rockford for over 20 years.

Don’t miss Santa coming to Real Estate with Maghielse & Company Saturday December 22nd from 11:00 – 1:00pm. A lucky child will go home with MAC the giant Teddy Bear!