Rockford American Legion Post Charters Cub Scout Pack

Members of American Legion Post 102 welcomed Cub Scout Pack 3285 into their Legion family at a Cub Scout Pack meeting held November 12th. The Pack joins the local Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion as charter members of the post.

During the pack meeting, post member Clyde Sinclair introduced the scouts to the heritage they gained as members of the Merritt Lamb Post. Mr. Sinclair introduced the Cub Scouts to Merritt Lamb and his accomplishments both in scouting and the Army.

Merritt Lamb, the namesake of the Rockford Post, was born in Rockford on April 4, 1892 and while growing up he was very active in the community. At the age of 13 Merritt become captain of the Boy’s Brigade, a junior order of the Sons of Veterans. When Merritt became 18 he convinced the brigade members to disband and reform as members of Rockford Troop 1 in the newly created Boy Scouts of America.

Within a year of starting the Rockford Troop, Merritt moved to Muskegon and began a second Troop. His scouting activities and contributions continued until he was sent to France, upon our entry into World War 1. Merritt Lamb later died as a result of a bursting shell on August 28, 1918. Merritt Lamb is credited for bringing Scouting to West Michigan and was the nation’s 13th Eagle Scout.

Mr. Sinclair continued to say that it was only natural for the Post to charter the Cub Scout Pack and by doing so both units fulfill the hope and desire of their namesake, Merritt Lamb.

Scouts and parents attending the Pack meeting were very excited about the news and look forward to a great relationship with the veterans. Members of the Post are excited as well and look forward to seeing the Pack grow and excel as a member of the Legion Family.

Cub Scout Pack 3285 is more than 30 years old, with 52 scouts and 30 registered adults. Legion members and other community members with children or grandchildren ages 7 to 10 years old are encouraged to contact the Pack at rockfordpack3285@gmail.com.

Among civic organizations, the American Legion is the largest supporter of Scouting, chartering more than 2439 scout units nationwide, while serving more than 63,000 Scouts with 24,160 leaders. In Michigan, the American Legion charters 70 scout units, serves more than 1900 scouts with more than 720 leaders.

Merritt Lamb Post is proud to be counted among those Posts who support Scouting.

For more information please contact Clyde Sinclair at 616-874-1120.

American Legion Merritt Lamb Post 102 330 Rockford Park Drive Rockford, Michigan 49341 www.rockfordlegion.org (616) 866-2001

