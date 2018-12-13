Wolverine Worldwide ends PFAS settlement discussions with Plainfield and Algoma Townships

Company will not voluntarily cover costs of municipal water extensions to contaminated areas

Municipal attorney Douglas Van Essen said there’s “virtually no chance” that Plainfield and Algoma townships will be able to extend municipal drinking water in the coming year to residents whose wells have been contaminated with PFAS after Wolverine World Wide ended settlement discussions.

After nine months of negotiations with the Rockford shoemaker, Van Essen advised both township boards that WWW will not voluntarily pay to extend Plainfield’s municipal water to areas contaminated with PFAS by decades of its waste disposal practices – unless the chemical’s manufacturer, 3M, contributes to the cost. This abrupt “about-face” in WWW’s position likely means the townships will not be able to begin construction in the spring on four loop extensions designed to bring municipal water to more than 300 homeowners in the House Street and Wellington Ridge areas of

the contamination.

It also leaves water customers having to foot the bill for nearly $500,000 in preliminary engineering and design costs incurred by the water system as the good-faith discussions took place. Instead, the townships and the state of Michigan will resume active litigation against Wolverine World Wide in federal court – a process that was stayed in March as all parties paused to negotiate a consent agreement.

While WWW had maintained it hoped to hold 3M responsible for a portion of the costs, until last week, Wolverine had not been conditioning its participation in a consent decree compelling it to provide the reimbursement for public costs incurred in extending municipal water lines and connecting homes affected by the PFAS contamination to those lines. The townships will now explore all avenues open to them to hold Wolverine accountable for its actions.

“Wolverine’s position change is extremely unfortunate and disappointing,” said Van Essen, attorney for the two townships in the federal court proceeding initiated in January by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. “Wolverine is not saying it has changed its mind that municipal water is the permanent solution or that it is responsible for these costs. Instead, the company is delaying the inevitable with the sole purpose of trying to put pressure on 3M, which manufactured the chemicals, to contribute to the costs.”

In January, MDEQ sued WWW in federal court under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, or RCRA, and Part 201 of the state’s National Resources and Environmental Protection Act, or NREPA. The lawsuit was designed to recover costs associated with decades of PFAS contamination after Wolverine dumped tannery sludge throughout Northern Kent County.

Plainfield and Algoma townships joined the lawsuit in March, with Van Essen noting that all experts have agreed that the “only viable long-term remedy” to providing clean, reliable, safe drinking water to residents was the extension of municipal water to affected areas. WWW responded to the lawsuit by stating that it wanted to negotiate a consent judgment, and the governmental entities accepted that representation in good faith and have been negotiating towards that end during the ensuing eight months.

In a statement, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said: “The state shares the townships’ goals of securing safe, reliable water as quickly as possible for affected residents, we worked cooperatively with Wolverine to draft plans for bringing municipal water online for many residents as soon as this coming year, but unfortunately Wolverine appears to be turning away from those

cooperative efforts.

“While disappointed in Wolverine’s choice, the state will work with the townships to obtain relief through the judicial process as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

In the spring of this year, Plainfield Township secured a $750,000 grant from the state to purchase, install and monitor granular activated carbon, or GAC, filters in its municipal water system to remove PFAS. Installation was completed this fall, and multiple tests have shown the water to be nondetect for PFOS and PFOA.

Wolverine’s recent announcement again starts the clock on the lawsuit, meaning WWW will have until Dec. 21 to answer the original complaint.

“We have wasted the better part of a year listening to Wolverine and waiting for the company to do the right thing,” said Plainfield Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden. “We remain committed to holding Wolverine accountable under the law for its responsibility of providing a comprehensive, long-term solution for providing clean, safe drinking water to residents – and cleaning up the land it has contaminated in a manner that does not adversely affect property values or public health.

“If Wolverine wants to sue 3M for contribution, that is the company’s choice. But to delay fulfillment of its responsibilities to the community until 3M is willing to pay voluntarily or through court order is irresponsible and inconsistent with Wolverine’s promises to the community up until this point.”

Algoma Supervisor Kevin Green echoed this disappointment, noting: “We thought we were working cooperatively with Wolverine World Wide on multiple fronts for solutions to both the water and environmental problems. The townships and state will now have to step back without WWW and develop a comprehensive and coordinated plan to hold WWW accountable through judicial and regulatory proceedings.”

The townships expect a conference with the federal court during the first quarter of 2019.