Gov. Rick Snyder signs school safety legislation

Also signs 14 additional measures

Gov. Rick Snyder today signed legislation creating new safety initiatives to better protect Michigan schoolchildren.

“These bills will ensure school districts and local law enforcement are working together to create stable learning environments for Michigan’s students while also having the necessary procedures in place to protect them,” Snyder said.

Senate Bills 982, 983, and 990, sponsored by state Sens. Mike Nofs, Marty Knollenberg, and Margaret O’Brien, respectively, create the Office of School Safety in addition to requiring that schools develop emergency operations plans and conduct school safety assessments in conjunction with local law enforcement. SB 990, specifically, requires school districts and public school academies to consult with local law enforcement and adopt building plans at a public meeting prior to construction or major renovation of a school building. The bills are now Public Acts 435-437.

Snyder also signed 14 additional measures:

HB 4412, sponsored by state Rep. Brandt Iden, revises tribunal procedures and provides other general amendments. The bill is now PA 438 of 2018.

HB 6422, sponsored by state Rep. Klint Kesto, allows a licensee to authorize disclosure of information in the marijuana tracking system. The bill is now PA 439 of 2018.

SB 1253, sponsored by state Sen. Goeff Hansen, provides for authorization to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. The bill is now PA 440 of 2018.

SB 1185, sponsored by state Sen. David Robertson, prohibits municipal licensure as a condition to apprenticeship or training. The bill is now PA 441 of 2018.

SB 1233, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, regulates the use of unmanned aircraft systems by state agencies to surveil or inspect licensed facilities. The bill is now PA 442 of 2018.

SB 1187, sponsored by state Sen. Knollenberg, modifies membership on the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. The bill is now PA 443 of 2018.

HB 5494, sponsored by state Rep. Michele Hoitenga, defines criminal responsibility for use of an unmanned aerial vehicle as an extension of a person. The bill is now PA 444 of 2018.

HB 5495, sponsored by state Rep. Roger Hauck, prohibits using an unmanned aircraft in a manner that interferes with the operations of a key facility. The bill is now PA 445 of 2018.

HB 5496, sponsored by state Rep. Michele Hoitenga, establishes Michigan aeronautics commission duties under the unmanned aircraft systems act. The bill is now PA 446 of 2018.

HB 6551, sponsored by state Rep. Daire Rendon, provides for program of all-inclusive care for the elderly. The bill is now PA 447 of 2018.

HB 4998, sponsored by state Rep. Tom Barrett, expands penalties for false representation of a peace officer to include railroad officer. The bill is now PA 448 of 2018.

HB 6444, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Wentworth, eliminates persons authorized to sell health benefits and eliminates restrictions for an employee of a health benefit corporation from being licensed as an agent. The bill is now PA 449 of 2018.

SB 1050, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, expands use of highways by public utilities to include broadband companies. The bill is now PA 450 of 2018.

SB 1072, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Kowall, requires registration of persons selling nonnative aquatic species. The bill is now PA 451 of 2018.