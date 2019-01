The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves held their 2nd annual Toy Drive from November 21 through December 15. Over 600 toys were collected and were dropped off to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Friday, December 21. The Tidal Waves would like to thank their fans and the whole community for donating toys to help brighten the day for a local child while they battle through tough times during this holiday season. This will be an annual event and plans are already underway for next year.