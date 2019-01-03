Miller Poultry, SpartanNash donate 9,000 pounds of chicken to local food banks

Donations made to Access of West Michigan, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will help local families enjoy healthy, quality protein during the holiday season

On Dec. 13, SpartanNash and Miller Poultry donated 3,000 pounds of chicken to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. The two companies then donated an additional 6,000 pounds of chicken to Access of West Michigan and its network of local food banks – including SECOM, Flat River Outreach Ministries, United Church Outreach Ministries, Northwest Food Pantry, Westminster Food Pantry, Baxter Community Center, The Other Way Ministries and North End Community Ministries – on Dec. 20.

The donations took place at the VG’s store in Fenton, Mich. and the Metro Family Fare Supermarket in Wyoming, both part of SpartanNash’s family of retail stores. VG’s and Family Fare associates helped with the distribution of the donation, reinforcing SpartanNash’s commitment to fighting hunger in the communities it serves.

SpartanNash owns and operates more than 135 stores in eight states, including 87 stores under the banners of D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare Supermarkets, Forest Hills Foods, VG’s and ValuLand stores in Michigan.

“We are proud to carry Miller Poultry in our corporate-owned retail stores throughout the Midwest – and we are excited to once again team up with them to provide food to families in need this holiday season,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications for SpartanNash. “As a company that takes food places, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every family has access to healthy, affordable food.”

In 2017, SpartanNash donated 5.4 million pounds of food to the communities it serves as part of its corporate responsibility initiatives. To learn more, see the company’s 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report.

SpartanNash and Miller Poultry have taken part in this annual holiday tradition since 2008, donating more than 110,000 pounds of chicken to help families in need throughout Michigan.

“This is an important initiative for Miller Poultry, and we are proud to have teamed up with SpartanNash to make these donations,” said Galen Miller, owner and CEO of Miller Poultry. “It is a blessing to share.”

