20 Middle School Students Selected for All Star Band

Rockford Bands will be well represented at the 2019 Middle School All Star Band concerts on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at East Kentwood High School at 7:00 p.m. Every other year, the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) District X member schools brings students together to learn and play together under a guest conductor. Students chosen for this honor are recognized as top performers in their school’s band.

“The bands are made up of director nominated outstanding students and does not require an audition,” according to East Rockford Middle School (ERMS) director Rebecca Kilgore. “Each nominating school is guaranteed one student to be chosen for each band. The selection process is a lottery. The committee looks at the groups of nominees and puts together a 7th grade band and an 8th grade with proper instrumentation. If the kids don’t get selected it has nothing to do with talent or ability, it is pure luck.”

Representing ERMS in the 7th grade band are Celia Laufersky, bass clarinet, Madison Longtin, clarinet and Noelle Foco, French horn. Cade Wolfgang, clarinet, Isabelle Kowroski, Alto Sax, Michah Phillips, trombone, Jackson Wyble, trombone and Jessica Jolly, percussion will represent North Rockford Middle School. They will perform under director Ron Good.

The 8th grade band will be conducted by Amy Kool and includes from NRMS Sara Schuette, clarinet, Jordan Vandermeer, bass clarinet, Kate Dulak, tenor sax, Nathan Reed, trumpet, Daniel Burns and Anthony Zoller, trombone. From ERMS will be Colin Graham, trumpet, Antonio Espinosa, clarinet, Trey Kliewer, tuba, Tommy McGovern, euphonium, and Jessica Mulder, saxophone.