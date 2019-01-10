Boys Swim takes decisive victory over Jenison

Rockford Boys Swim & Dive team rocketed into the dual meet season with a decisive victory over Jenison High School Wildcats December 18th. The boy’s team, under new Head Coach Kevin Brown, recently started their season with a strong showing at the West Michigan Relay Meet. Jenison was the first dual meet of the winter season and the results were definitely a great indicator for future competition this year. The boys team started out with a solid win in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Schuchardt, Hua, G Saur, and Arend took the lead by half a pool length, finishing first to open the meet. Following suit, Rams senior Zach Burns won the 200 Free, followed by teammates Lovall, Chino, and Weber placing 4th, 5th and 6th. In the 200 IM, it was Ram vs Ram as Gavin Saur and Dwight Hua battled for 1st and 2nd, with Saur touching for the win by less than half a second. Rockford’s Hopkins and Wagen finished 4th and 5th, keeping the Rams with a comfortable lead. The 50 Freestyle matched this level of competition, with Rockford placing 1st (Kyle Arend) and 2nd (Conner Dedert) in a phenomenal race separated by only 0.03 seconds. Cheney and K Dedert placed 4th and 7th as the meet headed into diving. The Wildcats roared back in the 1 Meter Diving competition to win the event, but Rockford’s Josh Vickery and Austin Hintz kept the pressure on Jenison, placing 2nd and 3rd by only a very slim margin. Ben Giera and Josh Simkins placed 6th and 7th, maintaining Rockford’s lead going into the second half of the meet. Rockford did not let up pressure as the 100 Fly started, placing 1st (G Saur), 3rd (Chino), 4th (Hopkins), and 5th (Hua). C Dedert won the 100 Free, with Rockford also scoring Arend, Lovall, and Chaudior. Jenison took the 500 Free, with Ram swimmers Schuchardt, Weber, Williams and Richards finishing 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th. The Wildcats continued a comeback, sweeping first and second in the 200 freestyle relay. The Rams relay of Lovall, Chino, Bargwell and Abberton held on for 3rd. Burns won the 100 Backstroke, with Rockford also scoring Cheney, Trimble and Bargwell. Rockford repeated the victory in the 100 Breaststroke with Hua. Weber, B Saur, and Wagen placed 4th, 6th, and 7th. The final event of the meet was the 400 Freestyle relay. Rockford’s team of C Dedert, Burns, Saur and Arend finished over 7 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, sealing the meet victory for the Rams. Rockford won the meet 106 to 80. Go Rams!