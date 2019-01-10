Middle School Students Selected for Honors Orchestra

Eight students from the Rockford Middle School orchestra program have been selected to represent their schools in the 2019 Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association’s District X Middle School Honors Orchestra. This annual event will be held at Grand Rapids Christian High School, 2300 Plymouth Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The day will conclude with a public concert at 3:00 pm.

Each year directors from the schools that make up the MSBOA District X membership can nominate up to four students in grades 7 and 8 for this honor. Members of the MSBOA committee then fill the string orchestra seats with the nominees. This year over 20 area middle schools participated and 90 orchestra students were selected to take part in the day-long event. The group will meet together and practice under the leadership of director Burke Lokey of St. Joseph Public Schools.

“It is a really fun day and we get to meet so many new kids,” exclaimed ERMS student Elaina Derksen who was chosen for the honor for the second year. “And the director they bring in to work with us is always so kind and you really learn a lot.” Derksen will play 1st violin and will be joined by her fellow with 8th grade classmates Emma Risinger, 2nd violin, Chloe LaPlante, cello and Sydney Kreuger, viola. The ERMS orchestra is under the direction of Erin DeYoung.

North Rockford Middle School students who were nominated by their director Allison Holden include 7th graders Miles Leech, 2nd violin and Ryan Henk, viola along with 8th graders Milly Jerome, viola and Isabella Martinez, cello.