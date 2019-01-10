Obituary: James Robert Hinton

Mr. James Robert Hinton, age 64, passed away in the comfort of his home on the morning of Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Jim was born to Robert and Doris (Hyder) Hinton on January 18, 1954, in Lakeview, Michigan, and was a 1972 graduate of Rockford High School. He also loved his career as a die maker, working for AutoDie for over thirty-five years.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of almost thirty-five years, Ramona; children Steve Hinton; Rob (Tina) Hinton and their family; Sarah Hinton and her family; Kylee (David) Durant and their children Reagan, Colton, and Teddy Durant; and Matt Hinton; brother Dan (Sue) Hinton; sister Alice (Russell) Barkow; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved members of the family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street NE, Rockford, MI 49341.

The funeral service for Jim will be celebrated by Pastor Jeanne Maher at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Pederson Funeral Home. There will also be a one-hour visitation prior to the funeral service.

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to Mustard Seed Ministries of Rockford by visiting:

www.mustardseedmins.com/wmhr-donations